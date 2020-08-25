STORM Francis is set to bring flooding chaos across Scotland with up to 90mm of rain set to fall in just two days.

The Met Office has put in place a yellow weather warning for 30 hours, with gusts of 70mph also predicted.

The warning came into force at midnight and stays in place until 6am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued ten flood alerts for across the country.

They are warning that homes could be at risk, with the transport network likely hit.

Driving conditions are also going to be difficult.

They say: "Heavy and persistent rain during Tuesday could cause flooding impacts from surface water and small watercourses, during Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday.

"Particularly at risk are flood prone urban areas and the transport network.

"Impacts may include flooding to low-lying land and roads, with difficult driving conditions. Individual properties may also be at risk."

SEPA have issued flood warnings

The flood alert has been issued for: Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Arygll and Bute, Aryshire and Arran, Central, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angus, Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife, Borders, West Central Scotland.

Full details of the flood warnings can be found here.

The Met Office has never had two named storms in August since the process started in 2015, but Francis comes on the back of Ellen which struck last week and caused power outages.

Alex Deakin from the Met Office said it will be “wet and windy for large chunks of the UK”.

He added: “The bands of rain (will) move into Northern Ireland and stick around, move into Scotland and hang around for most of the day.”

What areas are covered by the Met Office warning?

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde