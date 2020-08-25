HEALTH Secretary Jeane Freeman has pointed to “toxic” social media comments for informing her decision to step down as an MSP – warning that female politicians continue to be attacked for “how they look, how they dress and what size they are”.

Ms Freeman, who will be 67 later this year and 72 by the end of the next parliament, has announced she will not seek re-election for her Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley seat at next May’s Holyrood election – pointing to the time being right for someone else to take her place.

The Health Secretary has revealed how online abuse has been “hurtful” and had an impact on her family.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Ms Freeman said: “I think some of what happens in social media is particularly toxic. I think only women politicians are subject to comments about how they look, how they dress and what size they are.

“If you are clear in what you want to do, that means you are bossy or nippy, all sorts of adjectives that are never applied to men. It is deeply sad that it hasn’t changed much in 40-odd years I have been in politics.

READ MORE: Jeane Freeman to stand down at next Holyrood election

“It gets to me at times but the worst part is the impact on my family. Most the attacks on me are around the fact I am old, which I don’t think I am, and consequently, how I look – it is hurtful.

“No-one wants that and it’s from people you have never met or will meet, who would never say it to your face.”

Ms Freeman added: “We must say it will not be tolerated.

“We have come a long way in terms of feminism and equality but we are not there yet.”

I have informed my local Constituency Association tonight that I will not be seeking re-selection for the next Scottish Parliament election in May 2021. pic.twitter.com/OxHFr3pJih — Jeane Freeman (@JeaneF1MSP) August 24, 2020

The Health Secretary also explained that she had been weighing up her decision not to seek re-election for some time.

She added: “There are other things I want to do. Being an MSP and a government minister asks a lot of your family because they see very little of you.

“Your time is entirely preoccupied and that’s regardless of whether there is a pandemic, when it increases significantly.

“You are never off. You are never with them exclusively and that’s a lot to ask. There wasn’t a crunch moment. It was always being mulled over by me and it was time to make a decision one way or the other.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that Ms Freeman will “no doubt” be a loss to the Scottish Parliament.

She added: “But everyone who wants to encourage a new generation of women into front line politics should pay heed to her comments about a toxic, often misogynistic, online culture.”