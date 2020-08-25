A Red Arrows jet was forced to land at Edinburgh Airport after suffering a birdstrike during a flypast.
The Arrow 6 was part of a flypast of the capital on Monday to mark VJ Day after the original plan was called off due to bad weather.
Delighted onlookers shared videos and images of the flight display team as they flew past Edinburgh just after 7pm.
But some worried fans noticed two jets, the Arrow 6 and Arrow 9 diverted off course during the display.
The Ministry of Defence has confirmed to The Herald that the Arrow 6 suffered a minor birdstrike and made a precautionary landing at Edinburgh.
The Arrow 9 accompanied the stricken aircraft as a safety measure before then returning to base.
It has been confirmed that there was no damage to the aircraft and the pilot was uninjured after the incident.
A spokesman told The Herald: "One aircraft did suffer a minor birdstrike and made a precautionary landing at Edinburgh.
"There was no damage to the aircraft and the pilot was fine. The aircraft will recover to base when the weather improves.
"The second aircraft accompanied the first as a safety measure but then returned to base."
