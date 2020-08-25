From the beginning of next week, secondary pupils in Scotland over the age of 12 will have to wear face coverings in corridors and communal areas while in school.

Education Secretary John Swinney told BBC Radio Scotland the new guidance applies to all pupils over the age of 12, although recognised there would be exemptions.

But finding a well-fitting face mask can be a challenge, especially for children with smaller faces.

So Herald Scotland has compiled a list of some Scottish businesses stocking face masks suitable for children.

Aquarius Virgo Blooms

This Arbroath-based business, owned by Rachael McFarlane and Cerys Ferguson, stocks handmade reusable face coverings in a wide range of colours and patterns.

With sizes suitable for adults and children, you're bound to find a pattern you like and a comfortable face mask that fits.

Lorraine Walker Couture

Lorraine Walker from Fife makes unisex masks using 100 per cent cotton fabric and other materials of mixed fibres, including a protective coating to help resist outside pollutants.

After many tweaks, the company is now confident they have perfected the mask design to create a comfortable face covering with elastic straps that fit around the head.

Brora

Due to the huge demand for Brora's adult Liberty Print face masks, they soon decided to introduce smaller options suitable for children.

The company has now raised over £100,000 for the NHS Charities Together from face masks sales and over £85,000 for other smaller charities helping those affected by Covid-19.

Highland Hugs

Owner of Highland Hugs Jo Henderson started making face coverings for children aged 7-11, and while Government are imposing the face mask rule on children over the age of 12, these are perfect for petite faces.

Lizete Design Co

Liz of Lizete Design Co makes 100 per cent cotton face masks in Airdree, complete with elastic loops for ears and bendable metal support round nose.

Sizes available for both adults and children.

Skippity Masks

Owner of Edinburgh-based company Skippity Masks Kim creates double layer cotton face masks that are washable and reusable.

With their adjustable straps, they can easily slide to find that perfect fit.

