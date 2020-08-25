Scotland has recorded 44 positive Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The figure, announced by Nicola Sturgeon on Monday, represents 0.8% of all those tested.

The total number of positive cases is now 19,921. Seven of the new cases have been recorded in Tayside, which is currently the focus of an outbreak at a factory.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed no deaths have been recorded in the last day, meaning the death toll remains at 2492.

Currently, 243 people are in hospital, marking a decrease of five since yesterday, with one in intensive care.

Several new schools recorded positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

READ MORE: Entire class told to self-isolate after pupils test positive for Covid-19 at three Lanarkshire schools

In Lanarkshire, an entire primary school class is to self-isolate after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

Pupils and staff in Primary 1B at Stepps Primary have been told to stay at home for 14 days after being identified as close contacts of the pupil.

Health bosses also confirmed pupils have tested positive at two other schools in Lanarkshire; one in St Margaret's High School in Airdrie and another in Uddingston Grammar.

A huge outbreak in a Dundee school has seen more than 25 people test positive for Covid-19.

READ MORE: Huge Covid-19 outbreak at Scots school rises as 21 members of staff and multiple pupils test positive

Kingspark School in Dundee, which caters to students with additional support needs, has recorded 27 positive cases related to the school - made up of 21 members of staff, two pupils and four community contacts.