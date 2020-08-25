A game show contestant has sparked confusion online after admitting she "didn't know any Scottish cities" in an answer.
Bethany, a contestant on ITV's Tipping Point, revealed the gap in knowledge when asked where the University of Strathclyde was located.
Host Ben Shepard advised Bethany to think of "as many" Scottish cities as she could before giving over her final answer - but was surprised when she said that number was zero.
She said: "I don't actually know any of them."
Stratham?! https://t.co/xMhsDmyzSf— University of Strathclyde (@UniStrathclyde) August 25, 2020
But Bethany did not let that stop her from answering, and she then stated: "Stratham".
She added: "Is that even a place? I'm just going to go for it. That is what it is."
The clip has since gone viral on Twitter, with the university concerned retweeting it and writing "Stratham?!"
One Twitter user, @gdog2010_john, created a play on the city's iconic People Make Glasgow sign, replacing Glasgow with 'Stratham'.
#PeopleMakeStratham https://t.co/6rvdgz4IOu— University of Strathclyde (@UniStrathclyde) August 25, 2020
And they went one step further, dubbing Glasgow Airport as 'Stratham Airport'.
Another Twitter user wrote: "As an aficionado of The Chase, I watched this through my fingers, whilst screaming."
And a third said: "Saw this yesterday and LOLd .... doesn’t know the name of ONE Scottish city?! Good god, some folk eh."
