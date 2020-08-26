IT was set up more than 40 years ago to tackle violence and crime in New York before spreading around the world. Now, as the chaos of 2020 continues to make its mark, the membership of the Guardian Angels is on the rise once more.

Guardian Angels?

The non-profit voluntary organisation was founded in 1979, originally aimed at addressing surging levels of violence and crime on the New York City subway. Founded by anti-crime activist Curtis Silwa, the 'angels' were initially trained in how to make citizen's arrests, with members patrolling the streets and providing education programmes for schools and businesses in the city.

The initiative spread?

Although initially unsupported by political leaders and the police who viewed the body as controversial and potentially dangerous, other chapters of the organisation opened across America, with branches springing up through the years in Japan, Mexico, South Africa, the Phillippines, Spain, Sweden and Italy, with the latter's organisation focused on helping the homeless and elderly.

The UK?

With its HQ in London, the Guardian Angels’ have been in operation in the UK since 1989 and make regular appeals online for residents to “dare to care” and “consider doing your part, however big or small, in aiding your community during these challenging times”. In London, volunteers collected and distributed food packages for residents shielding in lockdown.

Uniform?

‘Angels’ wear a signature red beret and more recently, white T-shirts with the Guardian Angels’ logo of angels’ wings and red bomber jackets.

Mission?

The Guardian Angels’ official website declares: “Our mission is to provide peaceful solutions to safeguard neighbourhoods and schools, from bullying, gangs and violence.”

Members are rising?

Notably so in New York where concern is growing over a surge in violent crime and, in particular, shootings, over recent months. Shooting victims were up 81%, and shooting incidents up 76% from January 1 to August 2, compared with the same period last year, according to New York Police Department figures.

As a result?

According to Silwa - who has announced he will run for mayor of New York next year as a Republican candidate - membership is on the rise. In the Upper West Side of Manhattan alone, dozens of members have come on board in recent days, including doctors, lawyers and teachers.

Mum power?

In the wake of the demonstrations in Portland, Oregan, where there was a "wall of moms" as mothers took to the streets to stand together as a human barricade between Black Lives Matter demonstrators and federal agents, many of the new ‘angels’ are mothers. One new member, Valerie Clark, a tech industry worker and a mother-of-two, said the decline of her neighbourhood inspired her to join. She told the New York Post: "I'm not going to turn my back.”

It’s like 1979 again?

As the crime wave hits the Angels’ home city, Silwa has committed to having 60 Guardian Angels patrol the Upper West Side alone amid reports of rising crime in the area. Last week, he held two orientation events, attended by hundreds of members of a Facebook group, Upper West Siders for Safer Streets. One said of Silwa: “He is a real life Batman”.