New figures show a dramatic increase in waiting times compared with levels before the coronavirus pandemic.

The target time of six weeks is being consistently missed with around 65 per cent of patients waiting longer.

Nearly 100,000 patients were waiting for key diagnostic tests at the end of June, a figure 11 per cent higher than before lockdown.

A report from Public Health Scotland, covering the three months to June 30, showed 98,332 patients were waiting for the eight key diagnostic tests at the end of that month.

This included 68,407 patients waiting for radiology tests and 29,925 waiting for endoscopy tests.

The total number of patients waiting was 11.4 per cent higher than the equivalent figure at the end of February.

Some 63,550 patients were waiting longer than the target time of six weeks, around 65 per cent of the total.

Cancer Research UK said the figures showed the impact of the pandemic and that swift action was needed from hospital services.

The charity’s head of external affairs in Scotland, Marion O’Neill, said: “Hospital services have had to rapidly adapt and innovate to manage the impact of the pandemic so far, and this will need to continue to prevent the number of suspected cancer cases mounting up further.

“The public also need to feel confident that, if they have suspected cancer symptoms, they will receive a test swiftly and safely, with minimal risk of exposure to Covid-19.

“Protecting diagnosis and treatment areas from the virus must be priority.”

Last week Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announced that a new plan to redesign cancer services would be launched in the autumn.

She also warned that there will be a “significant impact” on waiting times for operations in the coming months due to the need for infection control measures.

Responding to the latest statistics, Ms Freeman said: “We have been making significant progress through delivery of the £850 million Waiting Times Improvement Plan – but that progress has inevitably been affected by the measures we have needed to take to respond to Covid-19.

“The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic means there are significant operational challenges ahead for the NHS in Scotland, which are reflected in the statistics published today.”

She continued: “I recognise that there is a human story behind each and every one of these statistics, and that further delays can materially affect the quality of life of those waiting for care or treatment, with continuing pain and further anxiety.

“I am acutely aware of that, and want to be in a position where the NHS can speed up mobilisation as soon as possible – however the safety of patients and staff is always at the forefront of decisions taken.

“As we continue to deal with the virus, we have to continue to balance demands and pressures, making the best decisions we can: none of which are easy and none of which are taken lightly.”