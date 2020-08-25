By Nick Garland

GLOBALLY, we are living and working through extraordinary circumstances. Despite sharing an experience through Covid-19, the pandemic has impacted each of us in unique and personal ways.

The boundaries between home and work, between individuals and community, have shifted. The impact of the pandemic is unprecedented in our lifetimes.

In many cases it has caused individuals and families untold stress. There is broad recognition of the impact the crisis has had on mental and physical health. Loneliness, health concerns and financial uncertainty are three obvious pressures that people are facing. As a whisky maker, our community at home in Scotland, and further afield, have shared that experience too.

We were fortunate to have a group of colleagues that very quickly reacted to the pandemic. A few individuals who suddenly found themselves living and working in new ways, came together to develop an initiative to keep us virtually connected, physically active and give back to the communities where we live. They created, initiated and developed the idea into a global fundraising campaign with reach far beyond Scotland.

The team identified how and where to give back. Collectively they saw mental health as a key cause to support, inspired by the incredible work of local charities, including SAMH (Scotland’s Association for Mental Health) in Scotland. They recruited colleagues to join the mission and commit to virtually walking, running, rowing and cycling around the world to raise funds for mental health charities. We are doing so over eight weeks from July 1 until the end of August with the goal of raising £50,000 for Mental Health charities including SAMH.

I have been so impressed by my colleagues’ passion to help charities in the communities where our colleagues, business partners and consumers live. We are a Glasgow-headquartered business with over 500 colleagues globally who have been instrumental in driving the challenge forward.

Having followed Captain Tom Moore’s extraordinary physical commitment to walk 100 times around his garden at 99 years of age, I felt that at 60 I needed to put myself in my discomfort zone to contribute to our collective cause. I therefore committed to running a half marathon every week for eight weeks.

What keeps me going is my colleagues’ enthusiasm for the cause. I am inspired every day by stories of people who have made extraordinary efforts to contribute to this challenge. For instance, my colleague Ashish in Dubai is running 10km every day in 40 degree heat, and Laura in Scotland is actively participating despite being in a high risk category after having a kidney transplant There are countless other personal stories of people pushing themselves for the greater good.

Mental health is a silent killer. Not as obvious as a physical impediment, people sadly often feel there is a stigma in asking for help. Alas, I think with the economic fallout of the pandemic, mental health issues are going to increase exponentially. I want to help to ensure that anyone needing support knows how to find it. SAMH has put together a coronavirus mental health information hub for anyone looking for support which can be found on its website.

Keeping connected has never been more important. My hope is that we continue to talk about mental health long after we get through this crisis, and are always ready to listen and look out for each other in both the good times and the bad.

Nick Garland is chief commercial officer, Whyte & Mackay