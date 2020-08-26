FACE masks? Is this the latest example of why First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s approval ratings have soared (plus 50, as opposed to Boris Johnson’s Minus 50, according to YouGov results)?

Yesterday, Ms Sturgeon reconfigured the corridor face of the Scottish school pupil and in doing so scored even more points against the UK leader Boris Johnson, who will now play catch up yet again.

The Scottish public is ever-growing in its adulation of the FM, (Baby Boomers slightly less so) wallowing in her determinism and delivery – Miss Jean Brodie-commanding and purposeful, but without the Mussolini longing. All delightfully re-voiced by Janey Godley into the Parliamo-reversed Ye’ve Been Telt podcast series.

Nicola Sturgeon is a star politician. She is also the antithesis of Boris Johnson: she's a leader who works harder than Sisyphus, her shoulder determined to push that big tartan boulder up every mountain in the land.

But it seems the public has never read Machiavelli’s maxim regarding appearances: “Everyone sees what you appear to be, few experience what you really are.”

Haven’t they seen the fault lines and failures? Did John Swinney’s blended confusion, the school exams fiasco not matter? (Couldn’t you just imagine the FM and her Education Secretary high fiving each other till their hands stung at the realisation Gavin Williamson was equally incompetent?)

Where was the analysis of the decision to demonise football clubs because of the behaviour of their imbecilic players? Had a work party of chartered accountants grouped at an Aberdeen bar would she have threatened to close down accountancy office in Scotland? Had a leading lawyer taken off to Spain for a night of heavy trysting with his Belgian model girlfriend (allegedly) would Humza Yousaf have threatened to close down our law offices?

And what of the early Covid disasters: the care homes strategy, the lack of detail on testing and tracing, the early lockdown attempts to delay Freedom of Information requests by journalists?

Janey Godley never pointed out what you weren’t being telt. Or what was being telt and then altered, such as the claims that the coronavirus rate in England is 'five times higher' than Scotland, later challenged by the UK statistics watchdog.

Or that the directive to move the elderly from hospital beds to care homes was a straight copy of UK policy.

And right now, why are SNP supporters choosing to ignore that our Education Secretary should have anticipated the usual back to school sniffles and coughs, realised these would translate immediately into Covid fear – creating a swell in demand more overwhelming than a classroom exit at home-time on a sunny Friday.

But will it matter the government Covid testing website was directing anxious parents to Belfast? No. It could have been directing them to a run-down caravan park in Maybole and it would make no difference to the plan to vote for the SNP and most likely independence.

Why is this case? Rebecca Solnit wrote in her treatise, Hope In The Dark: “Hope is an embrace of the unknown and the unknowable, an alternative to the certainty of both optimists and pessimists. We write history with our feet and with our presence and our collective voice and vision.”

The embrace of hope, the dropping of the idea of egalitarianism has been aided immensely by the perceived hopelessness of a UK government, and just as importantly the lack of political option in Scotland. Scottish Labour is almost mythical. The Tories tied to Westminster.

What the SNP has done cleverly is to avoid the future reality, our inflated public sector or the warnings from Andrew Wilson, one of the SNP’s most senior economic advisers, that Scotland’s recovery from the current recession will be the worst in the developed world.

We don’t know – or care – how we will deal with multi-national behemoths. We don’t need to know how a future Scotland will be funded without the Bank of England to underpin our debt.

Scots aren’t asking these questions. They’re pulling down the blinds, wrapping themselves up in a cosy tartan blanket, and watching re-runs of Brigadoon and Whisky Galore.

What does the oil industry collapse matter? We have the commanding, powerful Nicola, the BBC Scotland channel and Val McDermid and Andy Murray back on form; isn’t that enough to build a future on?

