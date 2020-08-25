Ten dogs found in an "appalling condition" at the side of a road near Jedburgh have hair so matted experts can't tell what breed they are.
The Scottish SPCA has issued an appeal to find the owners after some of the dogs were found roaming loose while the others were shut inside a derelict building.
The dogs, who are nervous around humans and unfamiliar with walking on leads, were first rescued by staff from Arthurshiel Rescue Centre.
Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the incident on 22 August after the dogs were contained by the centre.
Scottish SPCA inspector Jenny Scott said “The dogs were found in an appalling condition.
“They are so matted that at present it’s difficult to tell exactly what breed they are but we think they are some sort of poodle cross.
“The dogs were also filthy and emaciated.
“They are nervous around humans and don’t know how to walk on leads.
“We’d like to find out who these animals belong to and how they came to be in the area. If anyone recognises them, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”
