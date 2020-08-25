A MAN'S death two days after routine knee replacement surgery has been described as a "personal injustice" by health watchdogs.

The patient collapsed and died in a hospital shower room hours after being deemed fit to be discharged.

Rosemary Agnew, Scottish Public Services Ombudsman, said she had made a detailed inquiry report public to highlight "significant failings" in his care.

The man, who has not been identified, underwent a total knee replacement at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on July 11 July 2018.

The following day a junior doctor noted that blood test results had showed a deterioration in kidney function but no action was taken and a drop in blood pressure was later recorded by nurses.

At 11.30pm that night it was noted that he had vomited twice and had not produced much urine but his fluid chart was "discontinued."

The next morning at 6.30am the patient was reviewed by a more experienced doctor and was deemed medically fit for discharge despite having been sick again through the night.

Around five hours later, he was found collapsed in the hospital shower room. He died after attempts to revive him with Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) failed.

Post mortem results showed he had suffered a paralytic ileus of the bowel - a lack of movement in the intestines that leads to a build-up and potential blockage.

His pre-existing heart disease was considered to be a contributory factor.

The patient's daughter complained to the health board that his death could have been avoided but was told that its own investigation did not identify any failings. The board also claimed there were no features to suggest paralytic ileus, which did not correspond with the post mortem findings.

The board said a sudden cardiac event was the most likely cause of death but the family remained dissatisfied and lodged a complaint with the SPSO, which sought advice from independent specialists including an orthopaedic surgeon.

They were critical that the abnormal kidney test was not acted upon by the junior doctor with an intravenous infusion and that he was not examined before he was discharged after repeat vomiting.

"In the Adviser's opinion, there was no evidence to suggest that Mr A was fit for discharge.

"It was unreasonable that a physical examination (including abdominal) was not performed on Mr A prior to his discharge with a history of vomiting and a deteriorating kidney function.

"Had they been, there is a possibility that other specialities could have been called in to assess and assist.

" I cannot say whether this would have affected the outcome, however, Ms C could have been assured that Mr A had received reasonable care and treatment prior to his death."

NHS Highland has been ordered to apologise to the family and has been given a series of deadlines to improve procedures including the management of a kidney injury.