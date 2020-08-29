HOW does the universe end? According to astrophysicist Katie Mack speaking to Laura Whitmore on 5 Live on Tuesday afternoon there are five potential possibilities: vacuum decay (no Hoovers involved), heat death, the big rip (what it says on the tin), the big crunch and, rather more decorous sounding but no less deadly, the bounce.

All of them involve the destruction of everything, with only the bounce offering any hope for a sequel. Not that any of us will be around to see the climax, of course. It’s a while away yet. I think Mack said it was likely to be “10 to the power of 100 years” in the future. I’m a bit vague on the maths, but that’s a while away yet.