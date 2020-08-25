IT'S a wild one out there today as the another storm batters Scotland with heavy winds and rain.

Storm Francis has wreaked havoc since last night, causing travel disruption and grinding parts of the country to a standstill.

It's even proved too much for the Big Yin with popular Glasgow bar Big Beer Showcase left in pieces under the watchful eye of a Billy Connolly mural.

For those who decide to brave the weather, it's safe to say you'll need more than a brolly to stay dry if our pictures from the city's Sauchiehall Street are anything to go by.

Met Office chiefs have issued a yellow warning for rain in Glasgow and across Central Scotland.

This remains in place until 6am tomorrow with forecasters predicting floods could impact parts of the city.

They write: "Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

"Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings."

Scottis Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) bosses have also warned Glaswegians to be prepared for flooding.

The say: "A flood alert has been issued for West Central Scotland.

"Heavy and persistent rain during Tuesday could cause flooding impacts from surface water and small watercourses, during Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday.

"Particularly at risk are flood prone urban areas and the transport network. Impacts may include flooding to low-lying land and roads, with difficult driving conditions.

"Individual properties may also be at risk."