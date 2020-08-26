ROUND where I live, the darkest days of lockdown were lightened a little by the regular arrival of vans bringing garden essentials. Up and down the street bags of compost, mulch and top soil were left on doorsteps, like sacks of coal in bygone days. Demand for these springtime basics, not to mention bedding plants, seeds, shrubs and flowers, was intense. One garden-centre owner told me that at the start of the pandemic she was able to carry a single 60 litre compost bag, but by the end, after a frenzy of home deliveries, could lift two at a time. A glance at her biceps suggested she could probably also shift a garden shed.

In recent months, it seems our village has been bang on trend as ever. Across the UK, as headlines foretold the devastation lockdown would wreak on this seasonal trade – footage of acres of wilting plants was grim – cannier businesses immediately shifted to online and telephone orders. And, as recent figures show, people responded enthusiastically. During that period, Britons spent around £3.7 billion on garden plants, materials and tools. Contrary to the stereotypical picture of a Mr McGregor retiree, footering around in his potting shed, it was millennials who spent most. Their investment was double that of the rest of us, with the 25-39 age group spending an average £213 per person, compared with £105 among others.

Some of that might be explained by the urgent need for equipment to turn a rectangle of grass into a more imaginative space for all the family to enjoy. I’m long past their age but still so new to gardening that I recall those early months as a ceaseless outlay on shears, secateurs, spades, forks, trowels, rakes, sieves... I could go on. Hence the need for a shed, which was soon festooned with tools dangling from hooks, propped against walls and stacked on shelves. Think of an Italian deli, with hams and salamis overhead, and floor to ceiling storage. Replace the delicious aroma of cheeses, coffee beans and truffles with potting compost, muddied buckets and oil to keep blades moving, and you get the picture.

There are professional horticulturalists where I live who are well under 40, but that’s probably not surprising. Those who choose to live in the country are already keen on the outdoors, whatever their vintage. Yet there is something of a renaissance occurring in this generation, as interest in their own plot is sparked into life, whether it’s an allotment, balcony, or back yard.

In response to what you might call a growing trend, Alan Titchmarsh has said that he hopes more young folk will be encouraged to pick up their trowels and dig up drives, to help protect the planet. “It’s not just about going on marches,” he says. “Being practical is a hugely underrated resource and skill.”

Those who have unexpectedly found themselves with time to devote to their patch have probably realised how enjoyable it is too. Being in the fresh air, surrounded by birds, and perhaps with children larking around, has shown how much pleasure can be had in maintaining your part of the world. At this stage of life, competition for people’s spare time is usually ferocious, with the demands of socialising, keeping fit and raising a family. In the past, unless you were actively emulating the Good Life, choosing to spend the weekend planting drills of potatoes or deadheading roses was borderline eccentric.

Being forced to spend so much time at home has clearly made people reassess their outdoor space, and consider its potential. Making their plot child-friendly has been a priority for some. But for those who dread the thought of a football landing on tender seedlings and new blooms, there should be no conflict between serious cultivation and youngsters – quite the opposite. The earlier children encounter flowers and trees and the wildlife they attract, the better for all our futures. And the sooner they recognise the need to treat living things with respect – although some trampling and breakage is almost inevitable – the more they will understand not just how nature works, but the ways in which we can support it.

I’ve lost count of the number of people who have said how much they have relished this aspect of lockdown. Having nowhere else to go has allowed them to concentrate on matters horticultural, and take time to make decisions or try experiments they otherwise could not have attempted. Having many more unfilled free hours has its upsides, as one neighbour has discovered. When the pandemic took hold she turned her greenhouse into a hotbed of tomatoes and her flowerbeds into a lettuce patchwork, and has been feasting on salads all summer. As have her friends.

Inevitably, once the world opens up again, some recent converts will lose interest and the weeds will take revenge. Yet I have no doubt that many will already be hooked. The secret that no gardener ever mentions is that it is addictive. Each tiny success gives confidence to try something more adventurous. Mistakes are inevitable, but so are accidental triumphs. The thrill of discovering strawberries or nasturtiums thriving where before was a bed of nettles, is inspiring. The sight of bees and birds hovering for nectar, seeds and grubs is like preparing a banquet and watching as guests pile their plates high. To be honest, environmental reasons for sustainable, eco-friendly gardening are all but forgotten in the joy it brings. The reason why benches in most well-tended grounds go largely unused is because there’s always something clamouring for attention. To sit sipping a G&T while an unpruned shrub stares at you reproachfully, or a juicy stick of rhubarb cries out to be picked, is almost impossible.

In my own limited experience, trying to keep on top of it all – and never coming remotely close – is part of what it is about. An expert recently told me that a garden will take all the time you give it, and then some. Yet the depths of winter is the time to put your feet up (and make wish lists of plants). The rest of the year is for helping the green things around you put down sturdy roots. As millennials can confirm, it has a very stabilising, calming effect on us too.

