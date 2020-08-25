THE civil servant at the heart of a blunder that cost taxpayers more than half a million pounds has tried to make a joke about it.

Nicola Richards, the Scottish Government’s £100,000-a-year Director of People, told MSPs one of the lessons she had learned was “get another job”.

In early 2018, Mr Richards appointed an investigating officer to examine two complaints of sexual misconduct against Alex Salmond related to his time as First Minister.

Under the Government’s harassment complaints policy, this official should have been wholly unconnected to the allegations.

However Ms Richards appointed Judith Mackinnon, who had been in prior contact with the two accusers, tainting the entire exercise.

This led to Mr Salmond winning a judicial review at the Court of Session and having the investigation set aside as unlawful, unfair and “tainted by apparent bias”.

Taxpayers were left with a £512,000 bill for Mr Salmond’s legal costs, and a Holyrood inquiry is now looking at what happened.

Last week, the Government’s top official, the Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, appeared at the inquiry and apologised “unreservedly” for the “procedural failure” involved.

She said lessons had already been learned as part of work led by Ms Richards’s People Directorate.

Referring to Ms Evans’s evidence, SNP MSP Angela Constance asked Ms Richards: “So what have you learned?”

Laughing, she replied: “A lot. Get another job. That kind of thing.”

Suddenly turning serious, she added: “No, I, I, it’s been a pretty exceptional period.

“I think that I have learned that whilst you can be fairly clear of all of the ground that you’re standing on in terms of the advice and the legal position, that there are times when you may have to step very, very carefully in the way in which things are applied if that is going to meet some of the very significant tests that might be placed upon it.

“I think it would be very challenging for any workplace policy to withstand the kind of scrutiny and test that this policy has been through.”

Ms Richards also revealed a serving SNP minister was currently the subject of the Government’s 2010 Fairness at Work process, which deals with bullying and harassment.

Last week, Ms Evans told the committee she was aware of two cases against ministers since 2007, when the SNP came to power, being addressed at an informal level.

She said: “I am aware of concerns having been raised about certain behaviours in the past.

“I cannot say other than that; that is based on confidential conversations and I prefer not to say more than that

However in response to Tory MSP Margaret Mitchell asking about her experience of bullying complaints since she took up her current post in 2016, Ms Richards went further.

She said: “We have had under the ministerial process, we have handled two issues under the Fairness at Work process involving ministers, involving current ministers.

“One of those was resolved at the informal stage and that occurred at the early part of 2017, and there is another complaint that is still in progress.

“I won’t go into further detail about that one, but it’s still at the informal stage.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton suggested Ms Richards had tried to be funny because of stress.

He said: "I appreciate that this whole episode and specifically our inquiry must be very stressful for Ms Richards. I can understand why she would try to inject some levity to proceedings.

"I'm more concerned however that all three civil servants we have seen thus far have tried to evade legitimate questioning - leaning into the civil service code in order to withhold important details and in order to protect government.

"It would appear are trying to build a grey wall of silence that our committee must break through if we are to get to the truth."