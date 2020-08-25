Network Rail has launched two independent task forces in response to the Stonehaven crash.

Former Met Office chief scientist Dame Julia Slingo will lead a review into the impact of heavy rainfall on the railway.

The study will consider how future engineering decisions can take local weather factors into account, as well as Network Rail’s use of forecasting and weather monitoring technology.

It will also examine the extent to which the Government-owned rail infrastructure management company has explored real-time weather recording.

Meanwhile, Lord Robert Mair - emeritus professor of civil engineering at the University of Cambridge - is in place to spearhead an earthworks task force investigating the management of railway cuttings and embankments.

The task force will assess past incidents, latest technologies and the best practices carried out worldwide.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died when the 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street train crashed into a landslide across the tracks near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, on August 12 following heavy rain.

Six other people were injured.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “The Stonehaven tragedy resulted in three people losing their lives – this is a stark reminder that we must never take running a safe railway for granted.

“With more and more extreme weather and tens of thousands of earthwork assets across Great Britain, our challenge is massive.

“And while we are making record investment in these areas, we have asked world renowned experts, Dame Julia Slingo and Lord Mair, to help us address these issues as effectively as possible, and at pace.”