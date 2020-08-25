A rescue mission involving a helicopter and a warship was executed when three kayakers got into difficulty on Loch Torridon, Sheildaig.
The multi-agency operation which took place in Highland involved the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), the coastguard helicopter, a local fishing boat and a Royal Navy warship.
Just before 11.30am today, a mayday call was raised by the kayakers, after they got into trouble in Loch Torridon, Sheildaig.
A local fishing boat managed to help one person out of the water, and the coastguard helicopter winched the other two people to safety.
All were brought back to shore, and checked over by the Scottish ambulance service.
A statement from RNLI Portree said: “About 11.19am the lifeboat was tasked to an incident in the Loch Torridon/Sheildaig area.
“This is a multi-agency tasking involving the coastguard helicopter, HMS Sutherland, Scottish Ambulance Service and a local fishing boat.
“A group of three kayakers got into a trouble and called the emergency services.
“The local fishing boat picked one person out of the water and the coastguard helicopter lifted the other two, all now safely ashore and being checked over by the ambulance.”
