WITH all the concerns over Covid safety at schools did anyone in government truly consider the impact of the throngs of pupils on our wider communities?

I had the misfortune to catch the afternoon East Kilbride train from Glasgow Central as swarms of un-masked pupils from Hutcheon’s Grammar School joined at Crossmyloof.

Dozens of the them sat next to passengers, across tables and even in the aisles, with not one of them wearing a mask.

Thankfully, when a group was politely challenged by a fellow passenger and asked if they were all ex-empt from wearing masks, it prompted an array to be produced. Worryingly, not one of them said they knew it was mandatory to wear one on public transport. Confusion no doubt added to by the in-consistency of the latest “advisory” guidance to wear them in school corridors.

To compound matters the stop at Giffnock saw dozens more pupils join from St Ninian's High School with just a handful wearing masks.

Clearly they care more about looking cool than the potentially devastating and deadly impact they could have on their fellow passengers. I dread to think how terrified any at-risk elderly passenger would have been in that situation.

If the rail staff won’t challenge and the schools and Government turn a blind eye to their behaviour, then how can we persuade people it is safe to go out to work or for pleasure? I will be sticking to my car in future. The risks are too high.

J Ritchie, Glasgow G76.

YOU report that Covid cases have grown steadily since schools re-opened ("Calls for truth over economic ‘trade-offs’ that may cost lives", The Herald, August 25). The increases have been small, around 20 out of 800,000 returning pupils and staff, and have come from people in the community who are also teachers or pupils at a school.

To understand viral spread, it’s not the number of cases we should be looking at but rather, as Professor Devi Sridhar has explained, "testing positivity", which is the number of people testing positive over the total number of people tested. In Scotland more people are being tested but just one per cent of those tested are positive. The other variable to watch is knowing how often you can tie new cases back to existing Covid clusters. If you know where the cases have come from, you have a "line of sight" on the virus and can go after those clusters. That’s where Scotland’s Test and Protect system comes in, to trace these new cases back to existing clusters in order to stamp out the viral flame before it spreads more widely through the community.

The article asserts trade-offs were made between health and social care early in the pandemic. But research by the ONS and MHA has clearly shown that the spread of the virus in care homes originated in the use of agency staff and the failure of private care homes to offer sick pay to affected staff. There is no evidence that prioritising the NHS, which is state-owned, caused any deaths in private care homes.

Finally, there are references to "investments in large (often unused) health care capacity". To be clear, the Louisa Jordan facility was created on expert advice to save lives should the pandemic overwhelm the system. Since opening, it has been used for orthopaedic outpatient consultations, and will be used for staff training, teaching and clinical examinations, and has the space to maintain physical distancing as winter closes in.

The fact is that Scotland has managed the pandemic with more competence and clarity than has been on display south of the Border and has recorded no new deaths for well over a month.

Leah Gunn Barrett, Edinburgh EH10.