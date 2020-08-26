I CAN reassure Lorna Taylor (Letters, August 25) that seagulls and magpies are blameless in the seeming disappearance of her favourite small birds.

At this time of year, many birds are undergoing a seasonal moult of their feathers which have become tattered and worn through the rigours of the breeding season. They undergo a phased replacement of their plumage which will give them good insulation and effective flight for the forthcoming autumn and winter. However, while this is happening, they are particularly vulnerable to predation and instinctively keep to deep cover, away from open areas and human activity. There is also plenty of wild food (seeds, fruits, invertebrates, and more) readily available now, making them less likely to seek out garden feeders or scraps in the park.

This is a great time to ensure any bird feeders are given a thorough clean – this should be done regularly anyway to keep diseases at bay – and are replenished, ready to welcome back your freshly-feathered friends.

Cathy Watkins, West Calder.

LORNA Taylor can rest assured that there still plenty of birds around our gardens. Yesterday I installed a new free-standing bird feeder, replacing three fence-mounted feeders which had been badly damaged by squirrels, and it has been inundated by a flock of around a dozen great tits, several coal tits, a large number of goldfinches, sparrows, robins, chaffinches and even the odd blackbird. Proof, if you need it, that all is fairly well in our gardens and green places.

Alastair J Douglas, Erskine.

FEAR not Lorna Taylor, your birds have possibly escaped lockdown, or some avian disaster, by coming for a holiday in the Borders. In and around the wood and river where I walk each day I have seen, and/or heard the vocalising of blackbirds, blue tits, tree sparrows, robins, thrushes, a tree creeper, dippers, magpies, crows, ravens, herons, swallows, swifts, house martins, woodpeckers, woodpigeons, mallards, and sparrowhawks. I hear a nightly owl but only occasionally catch a glimpse. Thankfully I don't see seagulls.

Some of the birds appear in my garden too but it is the wood they mostly inhabit. I have quite a collection of fallen feathers which I like to think have been left lying on the path for me to find. Finding a little goldfinch feather recently was such a treat and I called out to the bird, in gratitude. Hopefully, when conditions are right, many birds will return to Glasgow G12 and give joy once again to Ms Taylor.

Thelma Edwards, Kelso.

TO answer Lorna Taylor’s question about the location of sparrows and other birds, I believe they have migrated to Carluke. There are plenty still foraging about in our back garden, but the vast majority of them seem to be living in a bush in the garden of the Bank of Scotland, judging by the racket they were making when I passed by yesterday.

Janice Taylor (no relation), Carluke.