THE UK’s most respected economic research body has warned that the Covid pandemic and its associated government borrowing could mean “austerity” for a newly independent Scotland.

The Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) said that Scotland voted Yes it would face a deficit far bigger than the £11.2billion one planned for in the SNP’s economic blueprint.

The warning came on the eve of tomorrow’s publication of the Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) figures for 2019-20, which will take in the first weeks of the pandemic.

Last year the GERS figures, which provoke an annual debate about the finances of independence, put Scotland’s deficit in 2018/19 at £12.6bn or 7 per cent of GDP.

The gap between spending and tax revenues for the UK as a whole was 1.1% of GDP, or £23.6bn.

Tomorrow’s Scottish Government figures are expected to reflect the early impact of Covid, and Boris Johnson’s early spending increases after winning the 2019 election.

IFS associate director David Phillips said it meant a bigger starting deficit for an independent Scotland than the one assumed by the SNP’s Growth Commission.

He told the Scottish Sun: “The deficit would likely be higher than the Growth Commission assumed back in 2018 - partly due to the impact of Covid-19 crisis, and partly because even prior to the crisis, the UK Government had released the purse strings somewhat.

“Addressing this bigger deficit would require even greater tax rises and/or spending restraint - effectively austerity - to bring it down to more sustainable levels, or a strong uptick in growth.”

Former SNP minister Alex Neil this week said the economic case for independence would need to be “completely rewritten” post-Covid.

He said: “The case for independence needs to be updated as the world has moved on since 2014. It is difficult to see how we can re-build the Scottish economy without the tools available to independent nations, including a currency and central bank.”

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said the SNP “must admit an independent Scotland would have to impose draconian cuts on schools and hospitals to stand still”.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of the anti-independence Scotland in Union group, said: “Leaving the UK would result in devastating cuts for our NHS and schools.

“The SNP’s blueprint for separation would cause economic hardship for families and wreck our hopes of economic recovery following Covid-19.

“The publication of this year’s GERS figures must come with some honesty from the SNP about how much it would cut from the health service and how much it would put taxes up by.

“Rather than force deeper austerity on Scotland with separation, by remaining in the UK we can invest in jobs, education and the NHS. Scotland is better off in the UK.”

SNP deputy leader Keith Brown said: “Every country has had to borrow substantially to combat the pandemic. However, Scotland is unique in that we do not ourselves have the power to borrow to meet the specific challenges we face.

“Independence will give us those powers.”