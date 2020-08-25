Police officers in East Ayrshire are now able to patrol remote and rural areas of the community in an effort to target crimes and offences in East Ayrshire.
The quad bikes, which are supplied as part of a joint initiative by East Ayrshire Council, are now accessible to specially trained officers.
Ayrshire Police Division say that they can be “rapidly deployed” across the local authority area to prevent and detect a variety of crimes, including fly tipping, thefts of high value machinery, fuel theft and wildlife crime.
East Ayrshire Enforcement Officers have also been trained in order to facilitate joint patrols for maximum effect.
Police and East Ayrshire Council have also been supported in this initiative by HMP Kilmarnock and the quad patrols will also include the prison’s perimeter, to prevent drugs and other contraband being introduced into the prison grounds.
Chief Inspector Steven Meikle, area commander for East Ayrshire, said:
"I welcome the addition of the quad bikes for use by Locality Policing Officers in East Ayrshire, which will be an excellent tactical option in the prevention and detection of crimes and offences, patrolling areas which, due to their location, are often difficult to access using police vehicles.
"Officers have already been conducting joint patrols and targeting anti-social behaviour."
