LESSONS learned from the first wave of coronavirus, how Universal Credit is helping those in lockdown and why there can be no economic recovery without a green recovery were the topics debated by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Guardian

Philip Ball asked whether we were ready for a second wave of coronavirus.

“The government has pledged £3bn of extra funding for the NHS, but more support and preparation may be needed urgently to cope with the challenges of this winter,” he said. “ A second surge of Covid-19, combined with a difficult outbreak of flu and the usual pressures that winter puts on health services, could occur at the same time that the NHS is trying to restart services that were suspended during the crisis – all faced by an exhausted staff.”

He said it was not all gloom - the situation with PPE has improved and the UK is conducting tests as widely and as fast as most European countries: around 200,000 each day.

“It’s vital too that positive results are followed up with good contact tracing, which is still the weak link in the government’s Covid response,” he said. “The number of people being contacted is far lower in the UK than in other countries, such as Germany, and it’s not clear how much they are actually self-isolating.

“And then there is the question of schools. While there’s general agreement that getting pupils back in must be a priority, this will inevitably cause the virus to spread.”

All in all, he concludes, we are not ready.

“That would be nigh-on impossible even with a functioning and competent government,” he said. “But we’re not as woefully vulnerable as we were in March.”

The Daily Express

Will Quince, Parliamentary Under-Secretary at the Department for Work and Pensions, said that although the furlough scheme helped millions of people it had not been possible to save every job and that was where Universal Credit came in.

“Whilst it hasn’t made the same headlines as the other schemes, Universal Credit has been another pillar of support during this pandemic,” he said. “We are always improving Universal Credit according to feedback from colleagues and stakeholders.”

He said despite calls from some to scrap the scheme altogether, ‘this pandemic has given even UC’s harshest critics cause to pause, and reflect on how it has succeeded in adversity.’

“Millions who would never have expected to need the support of the welfare safety net have come to depend on the system, which has paid around 90 percent of all claimants in full and on time despite it being under unprecedented demand,” he said.

The system has coped with three million extra claims since March, he added.

“Moving into the next phase of getting people back into work, we have set out our clear Plan for Jobs to protect, support and create jobs, putting people’s livelihoods at the centre of our national renewal as we build back better from the pandemic.

“Just over 150 days have passed since the Prime Minister’s announcement, we can see that the Government’s economic support system has moved swiftly, and succeeded in its initial goals in truly trying times. I am confident that another 150 days from now, Universal Credit will be playing a key role and continuing to support people when they need it most.”

The Scotsman

Duncan Thorp, of Social Enterprise Scotland, said there could be no economic recovery without a green recovery.

“Without the planet and the finite resources we have there simply is no economy,” he pointed out. “It’s this green strand that needs to inform all economic thinking going forward.”

He said we needed a green investment strategy for Scotland, to create skilled jobs in renewables, green technology and conservation.

“Many social enterprises work in recycling, reuse and related sectors,” he said. “Investing in and supporting these companies makes environmental common sense. A green recovery and a genuine wellbeing economy has never been more important. But partnerships that break down barriers across sectors are essential. Social enterprises must work with public and private sector allies to deliver a genuine green recovery.

“With bold policy action and cross-sector partnerships we can certainly achieve a win-win for people and planet.”