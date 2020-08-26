WHEN In the Cairngorms was published almost a century ago, it explored in verse the hidden charms and mysteries of one of Scotland’s great wildernesses.

But the book has now revealed more surprises – four long-lost poems by the eminent Scottish writer Nan Shepherd, which are now to be published for the first time.

For 70 years, the handwritten poems lay secreted between the dust cover of a signed first edition of Shepherd’s book, which she had sent to an artist friend as a gift.

The book was donated to the Scottish Poetry Library in 2016 and the unpublished poems were buried with it in the archives. The poems lay undiscovered until a librarian pulled In the Cairngorms off the shelf, and some sheets of paper covered in handwriting fell out.

“At first I thought they were notes from the person who had donated the book, but I looked closer and realised the paper was old and the ink was faded,” said assistant librarian Toni Velikova.

“I was thrilled when I realised the handwriting matched Nan Shepherd’s signature and inscription in the book. One of the poems was written inside a Christmas card, which was also signed, and among the papers there was a letter written by Nan headed with the address in Aberdeen where she’d lived all her life.

“I didn’t realise they were unpublished until I did some further research. It was so exciting – the sort of thing that happens only once in a librarian’s career.”

The poems were part of the correspondence between Shepherd and a Danish countess and artist, whom she met hillwalking. Along with the four poems, there’s a letter to Countess Ingengerd Johanne Marie Ahlefeldt-Laurvig dated 1951 in which Shepherd thanks the artist for the gift of a painting of her beloved mountains: “How am I to thank you for the line of living hills? They slow, they change colour, they are alive with the joy of being themselves. I am putting them low on the wall of my bedroom, just above the bookcase that holds my best beloved books, where my eye rests on them as I lie in bed.”

Library staff showed the find to the editors of Gutter when the literary magazine held an event at the Scottish Poetry Library last year.

Gutter magazine editor Henry Bell takes up the story.

“I was with the poet Liz Lochhead when we were shown these four poems. It was very, very exciting. The Scottish Poetry Library is full of gems, but this was something truly exceptional.

“At first, I was afraid that there might be a good reason they were unpublished, but I needn’t have worried – the four short poems are beautiful.

“It was thrilling to hold pieces of paper Nan Shepherd had written on and to read them aloud for the first time.”

Nan Shepherd was born in 1893 and died in 1981. Closely attached to Aberdeen and her native Deeside, where she lived most of her adult life in the village of West Cults, she is best known for her memoir The Living Mountain, based on her experiences of hillwalking in the Cairngorms.

A lecturer in English literature at the Aberdeen College of Education, she also wrote poetry – In the Cairngorms, published in 1934 – and three novels set in fictional communities in the North of Scotland. Her first novel, The Quarry Wood (1928) has often been compared to Sunset Song by Lewis Grassic Gibbon, which was published four years later.

Shepherd has seen a new surge in popularity with the republication of The Living Mountain by Canongate, and The Nan Shepherd Prize named in her honour. To celebrate her legacy, in 2016 Nan Shepherd’s face was added to the Royal Bank of Scotland five-pound note.

The four previously unseen poems will be printed next week in Gutter, which has published the likes of Alasdair Gray, Jackie Kay, James Kelman, Liz Lochhead and Janice Galloway.

“It’s a thrill every issue to publish the best of new Scottish Writing,” added Henry Bell. “But for issue 22 to include unknown poetry by one of Scottish Poetry’s giants is both a thrill and a great privilege.

“Shepherd had a spiritual connection with the landscape and was ahead of her time, speaking of sustainability and ecology in quite a different way from other nature writers. She had huge respect for the landscape of the Highlands and wrote about it in a non-colonial way that showed her deep relationship with these mountains.

“Shepherd’s insightful, concentrated poetry of place, geology and ecology has more resonance in this strange year than it had even when it was written. I’m excited that these poems will finally find their way into so many hands.”