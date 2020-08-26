A new cluster outbreak of coronavirus has been identified in a Scottish town.

Seven people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Scottish Borders, with NHS Border Health Protection team confirming they are currently dealing with an outbreak in Hawick.

The positive cases are linked to three businesses in the town, Morrisons, the Trinity Bar and Baguette & Go.

In a statement, NHS Borders said: “All close contacts with the positive case associated with Morrisons have been contacted and provided with advice.

READ MORE: In full: Scotland's primary and secondary schools where there are cases of Covid-19

“NHS Borders Test and Protect team are contacting any customers of the Trinity Bar who may be affected and close contacts are being advised to self-isolate and are being given appropriate advice.

“Although the risk of catching the virus at Baguette & Go was low, if you visited the outlet on Thursday 20 and Friday 21 you need to be extra vigilant.”

Health bosses say there are plans for a mobile testing unit to be set up later this week, but say that people looking to book a Covid-19 test in the meantime may have to travel to Galashiels.

It comes after the NHS experienced a “major spike in demand” for coronavirus testing over the weekend.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that 11 walk-in testing centres will be set up, the first of which will be in the Victory Memorial Hall in St Andrews, Fife.

The centres will boost capacity by more than 3000 tests daily.