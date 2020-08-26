More than one thousand people have donated to the funeral fund of a mum found dead beside her malnourished baby in a Glasgow flat.

Tragic Mercy Baguma, 34, was discovered by police in her Govan flat on Saturday, August 22, after friends had not heard from her since Tuesday, August 18.

Her one-year-old son is said to have been found crying beside his mother's body, with human rights charity Positive Action Housing saying he was "weakened from starvation".

Now, tens of thousands have been raised for the funeral of Uganda-born Ms Baguma, whose smile "made everyone so welcome and comfortable", according to friends.

When news broke of Ms Baguma's tragic death yesterday, the fundraiser had reached just £1000 - now, 24 hours later, almost 2000 people have contributed to the pot, raising it to £25,600 at time of writing.

A statement from the family published on the fundraiser read: "We would like to say a massive thank you for everything, so much love for sharing and all the donations. May God bless you all."

One well-wisher posted on the page: "May this beautiful lady rest in peace and her son go on to thrive. It’s unbelievable that it has happened. My thoughts and prayers are with the family."

Another wrote: "I'm so heartbroken and sickened over this. This comes too late for Mercy Baguma but I hope those of us who care can work together to identify people who need help, and give money to individuals and families who have been left destitute by this harsh system."

Ms Baguma's cause of death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious by police.

Positive Action for Housing is demanding the Home Office carry out a public inquiry into the deaths and accommodation provided for asylum seekers.

Robina Qureshi, Director of Positive Action in Housing said: "Mercy contacted our charity on August 11 and said she was not getting any financial support yet had made an application to MigrantHelp.

"Had she lived she would have been a high priority for a crisis payment from our Emergency Relief Fund like hundreds of others left functionally destitute by the asylum system.

“The question remains, why are mothers and babies being left to go hungry in this city, why is it being left to charities and volunteers to pick up the pieces? Does society have anything to say about that other than call them a drain on society?

"The fact is there is no safety net if you're a refugee or migrant. You are left destitute and without resources. And you're left silenced by far-right rhetoric for being forced to ask for help.

"Would this mother be alive if she was not forced out of her job by this cruel system that stops you from working and paying your way because a piece of paper says your leave to remain has expired? I’m sure Mercy's son will want to ask this and other questions once he is old enough."

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed they had received a report of the sudden death at around 11.30am on Saturday, August 22.

He said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

