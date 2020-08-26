In the last week, demands for Covid testing in Scotland have surged.

The First Minister suggests some Scots have had trouble trying to book coronavirus tests over the weekend due to a "major spike" in demand, which resulted in technical issues.

But if you are experiencing symptoms, how do you get a test? Here's everything you need to know.

When should you take a test?





If you think you are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, you should take a test. A test should be taken within the first three days of showing symptoms, but testing is effective until day five.

You won’t normally be tested after day 5 unless it’s for a specific reason. This will be agreed on a case-by-case basis.

Who is eligible for a test?





Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus should be tested. You can book a test for either yourself, someone you care for or a child in your care.

Key workers, and anyone in their household with symptoms, can access testing through their employer in the first instance and will be given priority.

For more information on key worker priority, visit NHS Inform.

Where can I get tested in Scotland?





Currently, there are testing sites at Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Prestwick airports, and in Perth and Inverness at the University of the Highlands and Islands campuses.

There are also home testing kits available, which are delivered and collected by Amazon and Royal Mail. You can order one here.

How do I book a Covid-19 test in Scotland?





There are several ways to get tested for Covid-19 in Scotland.

You can have a home testing kit delivered to your home, or attend one of the testing sites.

To book a test, you are asked to complete a self-help guide, which can be found online, to check if you are eligible. If you can't access the form online, you can call the coronavirus helpline on 0800 028 2816.

What does the Covid test involve?





The coronavirus tests involves taking a swab of the inside of your nose and the back of your throat. This is done using a long cotton bud.

When will I get test results?





According to NHS Inform, results are issued to whoever booked the test and are fed back into public health records. They are sent by text to your mobile phone and should be with you within 48 hours.