A mistake in a spreadsheet caused a series of events that led to a delay in the opening of a £150m children's hospital, a new report has revealed.

The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh was due to open in July 2019, but last-minute issues with ventilation within the critical care department of the new building did not meet the necessary standards.

A review commissioned by NHS Lothian found a "human error" in a spreadsheet from 2012 with the specifications for airflow in critical care rooms.

The mistake was missed, and auditors are describing it as a "collective failure".

The spreadsheet wrongly stated the air change rate in critical care rooms should be four changes per hour, rather than ten.

The error was not corrected over the years and the report said that the settlement signed by NHS Lothian in February 2019 “cemented the error contractually”.

The report, by auditors Grant Thornton, stated: “Based on our review of the comments across each version of the matrix, no explicit concern was noted on the environmental matrix recording that what was set out in the matrix for critical care was incorrect.

“This remained the case throughout the entire project.”

In its overall conclusion, the review said: “Our review identified a collective failure from the parties involved. It is not possible to identify one single event which resulted in the errors as there were several contributing events.

“Additionally, there were a series of factors external to NHS Lothian which influenced and shaped the project which were not within the direct control of NHS Lothian. These factors contributed to the complexity.”

The report said a determining factor in the project was the decision, taken in 2010, to have twenty, four-bedded rooms.

It said three of these rooms were designed within critical care and therefore required different ventilation to achieve 10 air changes per hour but “this was missed from the outset of the project and remained unidentified until June 2019”.