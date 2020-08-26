Nearly 50,000 salmon escaped and another 30,000 died at a fish farm which suffered storm damage.
Four of the 10 pens were damaged at Mowi’s North Carradale farm when Ellen brought strong winds to the country last week.
48,834 salmon escaped, 30,616 died and 125,900 were harvested from the damaged pens, which were secured by August 22 and put back in their original location on Tuesday.
After a thorough inspection by dive teams, the company now believes the root cause of the incident was the breakage of mooring ropes that attach to the main system seabed anchors.
4.8cm thick rope has now been sent to Aberdeen for further testing.
