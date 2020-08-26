Scotland has lost more free-to-use cash machines than almost any other part of the UK, new data has revealed.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the closure of free ATMs across the country has resulted in a severe drop-off in cash use, with Glasgow Central's cash usage dropping by 80%.

Analysis of LINK data by Cardtronics, the UK's largest ATM operator, found Scotland has seen one of the most severe declines in free access to cash across the UK, between July 2018 and February 2020.

A poll by YouGov found that 87% of Scots believe the government should guarantee free access to cash, with an overwhelming majority saying banks should be the ones to pay for free access to cash through ATMs.

They've released a map which reveals the worst-hit constituencies in Scotland - with dark green indicating an 11%+ increase and dark red representing a 21%+ decrease.

According to Cardtronics, the worst-hit constituencies in Scotland are:

Glasgow North West - 35% reduction in free-to-use / -51% cash use in lockdown

Glasgow North - 33% reduction in free-to-use / -67% cash use in lockdown

Glasgow East - 28% reduction in free-to-use / -46% cash use in lockdown

Midlothian - 25% reduction in free-to-use / -58% cash use in lockdown

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath - 24% reduction in free-to-use / -57% cash use in lockdown

East Lothian - 24% reduction in free-to-use / -60% cash use in lockdown

Rutherglen and Hamilton West - 24% reduction in free-to-use / -47% cash use in lockdown

Dundee West - 24% reduction in free-to-use / -62% cash use in lockdown

Motherwell and Wishaw - 23% reduction in free-to-use / -50% cash use in lockdown

Glasgow and South West - 23% reduction in free-to-use / -49% cash use in lockdown

Marc Terry, International Managing Director of Cardtronics, said: “Scotland has lost more free ATMs than almost any other part of the UK, and the pandemic has exacerbated this trend further with the area seeing a drastic reduction in cash use during lockdown.

"Local businesses that rely on cash have been suffering hugely at this time, and their customers need free access cash if the economy is to return to growth. This problem has been caused by LINK’s unjustified interchange cuts which have resulted in large regional differences in free access to cash.

"The UK’s fragile cash ecosystem is under threat which is why, for the last for two years, we have been asking LINK to reverse their interchange cuts immediately and work with us to introduce a fairer way to set the fees banks pay for this service.

"So far, our calls have been ignored, but the time has come for LINK and the banks to work with the ATM operators to repair our failing cash infrastructure. 85% of consumers agree with us that the government should guarantee free access to cash.

"So we are also calling on the PSR, FCA and HM Treasury to live up to its promise in the budget, and fast-track legislation that will protect free access to cash, or risk irreversible damage to Scotland’s economy.”