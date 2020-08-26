Scouts Scotland has announced a restructuring that could see almost half of employees at risk of redundancy.

The news comes as the charity struggles to absorb a large deficit and £2.3 million loss of income caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scotland’s scouting charity said that despite working tirelessly to secure extra funding and cutting all but “absolutely essential expenditure”, the massive financial impacts of coronavirus is forcing the charity to proceed with compulsory redundancies.

In an announcement posted today, charity bosses say they are facing “some incredibly difficult decisions” to try to save the charity in what they call a “horrible situation”.

Scouts Scotland moved quickly to furlough 80 per cent of staff in March before beginning a consultation with employees about restructuring in June.

The process puts nearly half of the charity’s staff at risk of redundancy across their three outdoor centres and headquarters teams.

In an announcement from Chief Commissioner of Scotland Andrew Sharkey as well as Chief Executive Katie Docherty and Chair Gordon Robertson, they expressed the challenges that have been facing the charity.

The announcement read: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on each and every one of us, and there is no doubt that this will have been the most challenging year that many of us have ever faced.

“We are currently looking at a loss of income of £2.3m for this year. This is down to a complete loss of business at our centres, the cancellation of Scouting and fundraising events, cancelled bookings for our marquee hire service, and a drop in our investments to date.

“Although some activities are beginning to start back up and we are beginning to welcome visitors back to our centres, this is all still very limited and can’t make up for the massive income losses that we experienced during the spring and summer months.

“Through the consultation we have looked at every possible way to reduce the number of compulsory redundancies needed. However, sadly we have no choice but to proceed with the restructuring plan and compulsory redundancies.

“Scouting will be needed more than ever as we begin to rebuild society, the work that we all do is vital to thousands of young people across Scotland. We are making difficult decisions now to protect the future of Scouting in Scotland.”

According to the charity, next steps include working to get back to face-to-face Scouting, retaining members and giving specific support in areas of deprivation.

