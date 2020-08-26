Scotland has recorded two coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours.

It is the first time in several weeks that a death has been confirmed in the daily figures, pushing the total to 2494.

The last daily Covid-19 death was confirmed on July 16.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a further 67 new cases of the virus have been identified since yesterday.

A total of 249 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus, which is six more than yesterday.

Two people are in intensive care, marking an increase of one.