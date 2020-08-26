Scotland has recorded two coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours.
It is the first time in several weeks that a death has been confirmed in the daily figures, pushing the total to 2494.
The last daily Covid-19 death was confirmed on July 16.
Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a further 67 new cases of the virus have been identified since yesterday.
A total of 249 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus, which is six more than yesterday.
Two people are in intensive care, marking an increase of one.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment