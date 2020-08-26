NICOLA Sturgeon has told of her "real anger" at the death of a mum found inside a Govan flat next to her newborn baby.

The First Minister has called for the total reform of the "broken asylum system" following widespread horror at the passing of Mercy Baguma.

Ms Baguma, a single mother from Uganda, is said to have been found by police on Saturday, August 22, after friends had not heard from her since Tuesday, August 18.

Ms Baguma's death is the latest tragedy to hit the asylum seekers in the UK and has been met with horror across the political spectrum.

Speaking during First Minister's Questions this afternoon, Ms Sturgeon, a Glasgow MSP, called on the UK Home Office to create a system of "dignity" for people.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Like most people across this country I find myself consumed with sadness but also real anger at the death of Mercy Baguma. My thoughts go to her family and friends.

"The circumstances of her death are not yet known and I certainly support all efforts to get to the bottom of this tragic case.

"What I think we can all say and we knew this before this tragedy is the UK asylum system is not just broken but it is deeply inhumane and must be changed.

"People come to Scotland because they need a place of safety and should have our support. That is more true right now.

"Asylum is totally reserved to the UK Government and that includes securing accommodation.

"The communities secretary and this Government has repeatedly raised our concerns about the safety of asylum seekers. We need wholescale reform of our asylum system.

"We need dignity and support for human beings who come to this country seeking support at dismal times of their lives."

Thousands of pounds has already been raised for the funeral of Ms Baguma, 34, after friends set up an online page.

A protest has been planned to be held outside the Immigration Office of the UK Government in Glasgow this evening.