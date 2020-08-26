By Milan Radosavljevic

I WAS 18 when the Yugoslavian civil war began. Overnight, unemployment skyrocketed and an economy which relied massively on exports saw production reduced by almost 80 per cent. The impact of a 10-day war in Slovenia and the subsequent regional conflict meant years of recovery for the ravaged region.

Diverting exports to Europe helped drive production back up. It worked because, while Slovenia was bruised, the rest of the world carried on as normal.

Coronavirus is a war. But now, we’re in a different situation entirely. Never before in modern times has something had such a globally devastating impact. We can’t rely on adjusting and turning to external markets which are in the same situation, or faring even worse.

Collaboration is vital. And, as businesses enter “survival” mode, universities are well placed to guide them in the right direction, with mechanisms such as Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs) already in place.

At UWS, we have the largest portfolio of KTPs in Scotland. We’re in the top three in the UK, with 33 businesses working alongside our team. We act as a critical, honest, unbiased friend, helping to develop new solutions. Innovation-focused initiatives such as these could significantly help the survival of many businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, offering support towards a potential route out of this crisis.

We have a civic duty to be at the centre of efforts to rebuild the economy and adopt an altruistic approach if we hope to emerge from the pandemic with the strongest possible outcome.

In difficult times, cost cutting is rife. Cash flow is the single most important concern for a business’s survival but, often, areas such as marketing and training are the first to meet the chopping block. Arguably, these should be preserved and even prioritised with additional investment or redirected funding.

External support networks, including universities, can help illustrate that these cuts might strangle innovation and significantly decrease adaptability, obstructing the path to recovery. Visibility is essential for the business to recoup customers and trade as we begin to emerge from lockdown. Reskilling, upskilling, and retraining will allow the business to optimise its human capital, as roles often need to be revised to support business needs.

For our KTPs, we’re going the extra mile with academic support to sustain commitment to innovation during recovery. We’re helping these businesses to stay at the forefront of their market, improving processes, and supporting marketing plans to help increase visibility.

Most of our KTPs are delivered through small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), and their value to the Scottish economy is vast. The Businesses in Scotland 2019 report found that, between March 2018 and 2019, over 300,000 SMEs provided more than 1.2 million jobs. SMEs accounted for 99.3% of all private sector businesses, 55.4% of private sector employment, and 41.5% of private sector turnover – so they are a vital part of our fabric and must be protected from the worst effects of this pandemic.

The KTP programme is 45 years old, yet you’d be surprised how many companies simply don’t know they can access this level of support. The strongest businesses must come through adversity – it’s a masterclass in resilience – and universities can offer unbiased support and guidance on potential routes forward. I’d urge business owners to get in touch and find out more. At all times – not just in times of crisis – we offer holistic support with new talent, skills development, and training.

Professor Milan Radosavljevic is Vice-Principal, Research, Innovation and Engagement at University of the West of Scotland