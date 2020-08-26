An air and sea search is continuing in Aberdeenshire for missing teacher Owain Bristow.
The 34-year-old fell into the sea near Peterhead at around half past seven on Friday.
Mr Bristow, the head of biology at Robert Gordon's College in Aberdeen, had been rock climbing in the Bullars of Buchan area.
An extensive search of the area has been underway involving specialist officers from the Police Scotland Dive and Marine Unit and HM Coastguard.
Officers have also deployed remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) to provide an aerial search of the area.
But even with the combined efforts of the police dive teams, a drone and the coastguard, there has still been no sign of Mr Bristow.
Inspector Andy Scott of Ellon Police Station said: "We have been carrying out extensive searches of the area, sadly so far without success.
"We have been keeping Owain's family informed throughout this activity.
"I would take the opportunity to thank our partner agencies for their support of search activity.
"Anyone who believes they may be able to help our search is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3552 of 21 August."
