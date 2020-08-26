A vigil planned to mourn Glasgow mum Mercy Baguma has been cancelled by organisers.

RefSol Collective organised the event yesterday in order to mourn the death of Mercy Baguma, a woman who was found dead beside her one-year-old child in her Govan flat on Saturday.

The event, which was due to take place at 4pm on Brand Street, has now been cancelled, with the organisation saying that it was at the wishes of Mercy's friends and family.

In a statement, RefSol Collective said: "Vigil has been cancelled at the request of those close to Mercy.

Please continue to campaign for an inquiry and send your love, prayers & solidarity to Mercy's family."

Over 800 people had already responded to the event before it was cancelled.

A fundraiser was also launched yesterday, with more than £30,000 raised so far.

Ms Baguma, originally from Uganda, was thought to have claimed asylum and used food banks and charities while in extreme poverty after she lost her right to work in the UK.

Her tragic death has led to campaigns to pressure the Home Office into opening an inquiry into the incident.

Glasgow politicians also voiced their anger at the situation, including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said: "Like most people across this country I find myself consumed with sadness but also real anger at the death of Mercy Baguma. My thoughts go to her family and friends.

"The circumstances of her death are not yet known and I certainly support all efforts to get to the bottom of this tragic case."

A Home Office spokesperson said: “This is a tragic situation and our condolences go to Ms Baguma’s family.

“The Home Office takes the wellbeing of all those in the asylum system extremely seriously, and we will be conducting a full investigation into Ms Baguma’s case.”