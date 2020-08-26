The Scottish government published its latest Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) report on Wednesday morning.

The new report covers the 2019/20 tax year, so the full economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic will not be reflected in this announced figures.

Here's how Scotland reacted:

Richard Lochhead, SNP MSP for Moray. Minister for Further Education, Higher Education & Science said:

GERS figures illustrate case for Scottish independence by highlighting how Westminster mismanages and squanders Scotland’s rich resources & the talents of our people. And does its own deficit & record £2 trillion debt mean U.K. too poor to be independent? — Richard Lochhead (@RichardLochhead) August 26, 2020

Iain Murray, Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland and Labour MP for Edinburgh South, wrote:

GERS figures show a £15bn fiscal gap. The entire annual cost of Scotland’s NHS and the Scottish government respond by dropping their annual ‘economic case for independence’ with the line that it’s clear scotland needs it. If it’s “clear” show us. https://t.co/5XHPSjjbRh — Ian Murray MP (@IanMurrayMP) August 26, 2020

Tom Arthur, member of the Scottish Parliament for Renfrewshire South wrote:

Best to understand #GERS as a robust estimate of Scotland's position within a UK where economic activity is disproportionately concentrated in the South East of England. This from FAI will nourish any debate on Scotland's public finances that aspires to intellectual honesty 👇 https://t.co/fAPeWEcyt3 — Tom Arthur (@ThomasCArthur) August 26, 2020

Annie Wells, MSP for Glasgow and Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Local Government said:

Today’s GERS official statistics show that the Union is more valuable than ever. It shows the case for independence has never been weaker. However, the SNP will spend the day denying facts from their own government. No surprise there then. pic.twitter.com/KPTp4fnAEO — Annie Wells MSP (@AnnieWellsMSP) August 26, 2020

Deputy Leader of the Scottish Labour Party, Jack Baillie, wrote:

Scotland’s deficit has grown to over £15bn last year. That’s three and a half times bigger than the U.K. and this is before covid is accounted for. It is clear that separation will lead to breathtaking levels of austerity in Scotland.#GERS — Jackie Baillie (@jackiebmsp) August 26, 2020

Angus Robertson said:

GERS DAY: When unionist politicians in Scotland brazenly celebrate failed UK economic policy, preach dependency as a panacea and lack ambition to match the success of neighbouring independent nations #GERS #scotland — Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) August 26, 2020

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said: “The public finances were already facing challenges this year due to the uncertainty caused by Brexit.

"We are now witnessing an unprecedented health and economic crisis.

"Countries across the world, including the UK, have increased borrowing to record levels and, as we emerge from the pandemic, high fiscal deficits will inevitably be one of the consequences.

“That is why the UK Government should prioritise economic stimulus over austerity. I will also continue to press for the Scottish Government to be granted additional financial powers to enable us to tailor a response that meets Scotland’s needs.

“Scotland, unlike most other countries around the world, large and small, does not currently have the full financial powers needed to chart a way to sustainable recovery from the economic impact of the pandemic.

"The current situation, with the looming withdrawal of furlough support by the UK Government, means it is now more urgent than ever that we gain those powers.

“Despite the pandemic, and the economic problems that inevitably will arise at the end of the Brexit transition period, we are determined that Scotland should emerge with a stronger, fairer, greener, and more resilient economy.

"We continue to invest to protect and create jobs, support businesses and strengthen communities, but our ability to do that is constrained by our lack of borrowing powers.

“It is important to stress that 40 per cent of spending and 70 per cent of revenue income in GERS, combined with key powers over the economy, are reserved to the UK Government and outside the control of the Scottish Government.

“An independent Scotland would have the power to make different choices, with different economic budgetary results.”