A 79-year-old man died in hospital after being found off his bike and seriously injured on the A710 Dumfries to Dalbeattie road near Southerness.

Police are now appealing for information concerning the driver of a dark coloured BMW car that was spotted in the area shortly before the cyclist was found at around 8.15pm on Tuesday.

The old-age pensioner was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where he later died.

The pensioner was found seriously injured on the A710

The authorities are keen to speak with the driver in a bid to establish the “full circumstances” surrounding the incident.

Sergeant Bob McNay, of Dumfries and Galloway Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends affected by this incident.

"Enquiries continue and we are appealing to anyone who can assist us in establishing the full circumstances surrounding this.

“We are keen to speak to the driver of a dark coloured BMW that was seen in the area shortly before the cyclist was found.

“I would ask that if you noticed a cyclist on this road or have any information that could help with our enquiries that you get in touch with police.

“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage of the area I would ask that you come forward and speak to officers.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 3297 of Tuesday, 25 August, 2020.