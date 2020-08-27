NOW that the furore about the exams fiasco has been and gone, I would like to illustrate its consequences.

Tess, a sixth year pupil at an Aberdeenshire school, has failed to achieve the grades for her conditional entry to art school. Tess is dyslexic and has received limited support throughout her schooling for her condition. In fairness to the school all they could offer was mechanical help and extra time, due to cuts in education budgets. Every year at exam time Tess had to consolidate her learning by a furious and exhausting revision process over the Easter holidays. She struggled all year with note-taking and keeping up with the pace of work. But by Form 5 she had confounded all of her teachers’ expectations and predictions, by achieving some good results. She is not stupid, just dyslexic.

Then Covid-19 came and the time she needed for commitment and hard work was ripped away from her. Results were decided on her work to March – which, of course compromised her grades because she did not have the time to consolidate her learning. She has been left distraught and disappointed. She has been treated as a statistic. not a person with individual talents.

This is why the educational attainment gap will never be closed. Those closeted in ivory towers are not seeing the wood for the trees. You need to be seeing it up close to understand what is happening to many children. Tess has been failed by a statistical exercise and a shortage of trained special educational needs (SEN) teachers.

Hazel Archibald (retired SEN and English teacher), Kelty.

BORIS Johnson was recently quoted as saying “Nothing will have a greater effect on the life chances of our children than returning to school” (“Missing school ‘worse than the virus for children’", The Herald, August 24).

I consider this to be an inexact or perhaps incomplete statement. As we all know, it is a fact that nothing affects the life chances of our young people more than the grade conferred when summative assessment is applied to them, as if tattooed on their body for all time coming, at the closure of their formal schooling. Is anyone particularly interested in someone’s schooling, per se, other than the end measure? The subjective added value or otherwise to a pupil’s life is seen too often as a mere distraction.

I feel that this has been brought about by the artificial inflation of the bit of paper school leavers are sent in the post from the SQA. The whole end process has been allowed to become so precious no one now has the courage to challenge the time contained element of it.

It seems to me that the only way to retain the value of an SQA qualification yet resolve the issue its worth is to dissolve the precious element of how it is obtained. At one time external candidates were not unknown in examination halls in schools – we should make this the new norm, but updated.

Surely we have enough trustworthy adults in our society to form temporary invigilating officers akin perhaps to a Notary Public who could sit with a candidate while they sit an examination online. Opportunities in education which are not fully open to anyone at any time are not opportunities. They are bureaucratic conveniences to test the compliance of our young.

Bill Brown, Milngavie.