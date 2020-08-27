MY wife (62) lives in a care home with Alzheimer's. What a sad and distressing time the past 166 days have been for her.

We are angry and hurt, personally and on my wife's behalf, at the constant "benign neglect" visited upon her during this lockdown. It is misery heaped upon unnecessary misery.

Let me explain some of the events of just these past five days.

On Friday August 21, we visited her at the home. This was our son's first opportunity for seeing her in six months; albeit socially distanced, with PPE and limited to 30 miserly minutes.

During that visit we experienced a serious breach of infection rules. The matter is now the subject of a formal complaint, and a modicum of respect forbids saying any more.

On Saturday, August 22, we received feedback from an influential decision maker at national level. He expressed total confidence in the lockdown measures and denied any breach of my wife's human rights. Chillingly this person cited his Christian faith, stating he was not unduly concerned about death, unlike others.

On Monday, August 24, we were advised by the home manager of a letter from the Director of Public Health, stating that the much-heralded resumption of indoor visits was summarily suspended due to "generalised community concerns".

On Tuesday August 25, we received another email from the home manager that all outdoor visits were instantly halted because a resident was manifesting "symptoms of concern".

Should this prove to be Covid-19 it will not have been brought in by a relative.

On the same day, we also noted that an MP has sent a framed letter commending and praising the home staff for their efforts and sacrifice during the pandemic. Fair enough. But in the last 166 days it grieves us greatly that we are not aware of any person in officialdom – national or local – from the First Minister down, who has been prepared to break ranks and declare that "this is morally unacceptable".

We shall not therefore be "allowed" some significant family birthday celebrations tomorrow (August 27) as planned – just as we were not "allowed" to celebrate our recent wedding anniversary; just as my wife spent Mother's Day on her own; just as she fought and survived Covid pneumonia in hospital, on her own – with no public recognition or commendation of "her" sacrifice.

This is the very deep and personal price inflicted on a beautiful and cherished individual by the above bureaucratic processes.

It should not be so.

HAVING just read your article about mothers in rural areas struggling to get their children tested for Covid ("Mothers tell of struggle to get children tested for coronavirus", The Herald, August 26), I'm afraid it isn't just rural parts of Scotland that are experiencing this difficulty.

My seven-year-old granddaughter was sent home from school yesterday with a tickly cough (she has a slight head cold, no high temperature). My daughter and son-in-law were advised to have her tested and therefore, despite being certain she simply had a head cold, contacted NHS Inform and were told they would have to take her from Bo'ness, which is a fairly large town near Edinburgh, to Aberdeen. A 98-mile journey each way. A test could be posted out to them but would take a few days to arrive and even longer to be returned and analysed. Almost half her class at one point last week were sent home with sniffles. Surely someone from the Scottish Government or their scientific advisors should have foreseen this problem coming a mile away long before the children returned from nearly six months away?

These children also have suffered enough without over anxious teachers who presume to know a child better than a parent does adding to their woes by making them think they have this virus.

Margaret Thomson, Bo'ness.

MY granddaughter was sent home from school on Monday with a sore throat/headache. She subsequently developed a slight temperature and talked about her food being tasteless. My daughter therefore arranged for a Covid test. They live in East Renfrewshire, but were told to go to Edinburgh Airport for a test the next day.

All four of them (my daughter, my son-in-law and my two granddaughters) therefore drove to Edinburgh as instructed. Upon arrival, they were told that the test site was closed due to bad weather.

My son-in-law went online again later that day to make alternative arrangements. He was given Aberdeen as the first option and Belfast as the second option. They live in Newton Mearns.

What on earth is happening? This is chaos and needs to be addressed as a matter of extreme urgency before the inevitable increase in Covid casualties happens.

Lesley Banks, Glasgow G5.

AS a teacher in a large secondary school, I welcome the use of masks in corridors. However, Scottish Government comments in recent days give the impression that masks are not needed in class because "social distancing" is easier to implement in that setting. I wish all your readers to know that social distancing is impossible in a normal size classroom.

Blended learning was the only solution to this problem, a full return to school blew any distancing out of the water.

Readers have commented in recent days about being alarmed by encountering large groups of school pupils in shops, on transport and the like without masks (Letters, August 26); there are more than 1,000 young people in many Secondary Schools, sitting side by side with not a face covering in sight.

J Kerr, Glasgow G40.