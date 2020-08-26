Staff and pupils may have to self-isolate at a Greenock primary after it Covid-19 has been linked to the school.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed contact tracing is now underway at Lady Alice Primary in Greenock.
There was no confirmation on the numbers of cases or whether staff or pupils are involved.
A NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde statement read:
"At this time there is no evidence of transmission within the school itself.
"To respect and maintain patient confidentiality, no further details will be released."
"Robust control measures are in place within the school.
"Apart from those who are identified as close contacts, all other pupils and staff can continue to attend as normal."
Families are urged to stay vigilant and to continue with general measures to help halt the spread of coronavirus.
