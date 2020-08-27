COUNCIL bosses have come under fire after a damning report revealed that “services for local people have declined significantly"over the last five years – pointing to particular issues in education.

The Accounts Commission has warned that the quality of services provided by Moray Council have deteriorated since the public body previously examined the council’s performance five years ago.

Moray Council has been told to draw up a strategy to manage school buildings and that committed leadership is needed to turn things around.

The council is currently ruled by the SNP, but the leadership was headed up by a joint Conservative-Independent coalition following the 2017 elections. But the administration was overthrown in June 2018 when a minority SNP leadership took over.

In 2012, current Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross was re-elected for his second stint on the council and became part of the administration before he was given the boot in 2014 as part of an overhaul over defeated school closure plans.

Elma Murray, interim chair of the Accounts Commission, said: “It is deeply worrying that services for local people have declined significantly over the last five years. On the basis of past performance there is limited assurance and confidence that the council can make the significant depth of improvement needed.

“The Accounts Commission have instructed auditors to follow up on today’s report, with a further assessment of the council’s position within 18 months.

“Councillors and officers must build on recent steps to work collaboratively to address poor educational attainment, ensure its finances are sustainable in the longer term and better understand how its services are performing.”

The council has started work on an action plan to address the findings over the next 18 months.

A spokesperson for Moray Council said that the report “makes difficult reading” and “provides a sharpened focus on the challenges we face”.

The spokesperson added: “Delivering the committed and decisive leadership called for by the Accounts Commission requires acceptance of change in the way the council works, at both officer and member level. Vital to this will be greater collaboration to pave the way for transformation at strategic level in both our school estate and the delivery of our services to the Moray community.

“Our continuing experience dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown the need for strong partnership working/collaboration into sharp relief and the council will do all in its power to ensure that lessons will be learned from this.

“To deliver transformation, over £3 million has been earmarked from council reserves to address issues highlighted in the report - including pace and capacity. We are confident this will ensure that Moray is best equipped for the challenges ahead.”