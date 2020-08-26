Facemasks are gradually becoming the new norm in our everyday lives with the coverings helping protect us and those around us.

However, people wearing face coverings every day have been noticing that they have started to break out in acne, rashes and skin irritations.

Have you had more breakouts since you started wearing a mask?

We have spoken to Dermalogica skin care expert and beautician Ashley Richards to find out why this happens and how you can protect your skin.

What is “maskne”?

Maskne occurs when sweat, oil and bacteria are trapped on your skin while wearing a mask, creating the perfect breeding ground for breakouts.

What causes it?

Maskne is caused by friction, rubbing, and occlusion of the skin by outside forces.

Wearing a mask can trap dirt, oil, swear and humidity around the skin.

Friction and irritation from the mask pushes bacteria into the skin, which creates micro-tears, and allows the bacteria and dirt to enter the skin more easily.

This will lead to blackheads and whiteheads along the bridge of your nose, cheeks and chin. Masks can trigger various types of skin irritations (dermatitis) and redness (rosacea).

How can you combat maskne?

There isn’t a prevention for maskne, as we need to continue wearing our masks, but there are ways that you can help combat the issues.

Skin Care routine

If you want to combat the impact of maskne then having a good skincare routine is essential.

It is just as important to cleanse your skin before wearing a mask as it is to cleanse after wearing a mask.

To help your skin heal, Ashley would recommend using a squalane or balm cleanser so help remove make-up, dirt and debris.

However, if you are experiencing chapped, irritated skin or suffer from sensitivity then a gel based cleanser if advised.

Dermalogica’s UltraCalming Cleanser helps to calm and cool sensitised irritated skin.

Exfoliating

Exfoliating is key to clear clogged pores and remove dead skin cells which will help reduce the impact of maskne.

There are thousands of different types of exfoliators available from chemical, physical and masks but it is always important to follow the recommended application and how often you should use the product.

Over-exfoliating your skin can compromise your skin's barrier function, damage the skin's capillaries and dehydrate the skin.

Ingredients such as glycolic acid, lactic acid and salicylic acid are great exfoliating at helping fight breakouts.

Spot treatments

Using targeted spot treatments with ingredients such as salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide will help remove dead skin cells and decongest pores.

Hyaluronic Acids

Hyaluronic acid can hold 1,000 times its weight in water - so it is like a magnet for moisture.

Using hyaluronic acid regularly will leave the skin feeling super-soft, radiant and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Hyaluronic acid has antibacterial properties meaning it will help soothe and protect chapped, irritated skin.

Foundations

Opt for tinted moisturisers rather than a heavy foundation or go bare faced to help cause less clogging in your pores - but don’t forget your SPF!

Moisturisers

Heavier moisturisers will sit on the skin for longer due to the humidity of wearing the mask which can cause further clogging and irritation of the skin.

However, don’t want to stop using a moisturiser all together as our skin still requires hydration and moisture.

Instead try using a light and soothing moisturise such as Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream light.

Chapped Skin

For those suffering from chapped skin try using a physical barrier cream such as Dermalogica’s Barrier Repair.

Barrier Repair shields against environmental pollution and helps fortify sensitive skin with a damaged barrier.