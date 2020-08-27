A THIRD of young people could be unemployed in Scotland by the end of the year.

According to a new report, 34% of 16 to 24-year-olds may be out of work when the furlough scheme ends and job opportunities become more limited.

It equates to around 100,000 young people in Scotland and would be the highest youth unemployment level on record.

The IPPR think tank analysed data from the Office for Budget responsibility (OBR), forecasting for various scenarios after the coronavirus job retention scheme ends.

Their ‘central scenario’ suggests youth unemployment could surge past 100,000 after October 31, while their worst case scenario predicts more than 140,000 young people could be without work.

Now the think tank has urged both the UK and Scottish Governments to come up with a plan to avoid the jobs catastrophe, in what they are calling the ‘100,000 challenge’.

While Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the Kickstart job scheme due to begin in autumn, and the Scottish government plans a £60m youth guarantee, IPPR Scotland director Russell Gunson said he fears neither scheme is likely to reach the scale required to prevent the crisis.

He explained: “If these projections turn out to be true we will see youth unemployment on a scale we’ve never seen before in Scotland later this year.

“Over 100,000 young people – or more than one in three of Scotland’s young workforce - could be unemployed by the end of the year. This is unprecedented, and will need unprecedented action over the coming weeks and months without delay.

“While both the UK and Scottish governments have announced action to try to stave off youth unemployment, we have not yet seen the scale of action meet the scale of the challenge.

“As the school year starts and as we approach the new academic year for college and universities, we need to act now to help those without a place in education or training and without a job.

“That will need action from across Scotland – including government but also from businesses, employers, colleges and universities.

“We are facing a ‘100,000 challenge’ in Scotland.... But we must now act at a pace and a scale not yet seen.”

Scottish Government Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “This report is a stark warning of the ongoing economic threat posed by the pandemic, and makes it all the more urgent for the UK Government to think again and extend the furlough scheme to protect jobs, rather than scrapping it in October as planned.”

She added: “We are doing all we can with the powers we have to support youth employment. We have committed to invest £60 million in a Youth Guarantee to give young people access to work, training or education. This is part of a wider investment in employability and skills, which includes the extension of our Fair Start Scotland employability services – and we have also announced £10 million for a range of measures to recruit and retain apprentices.

“But without increased financial powers, such as enhanced borrowing capacity, the Scottish Government is having to fight the economic impact of the pandemic with one hand tied behind our back.”

The Treasury did not respond to requests for comment.