A LEG bone from a stegosaur has been found on a Hebridean island – 166 million years after the dinosaur roamed Scotland.

The fossil on the Isle of Eigg is the first evidence of dinosaurs in Scotland, outside the Isle of Skye.

The bone dates to the middle Jurassic period and was from the hind leg of a stegosaurian dinosaur, like the iconic stegosaurus.

It was found in a boulder on the foreshore, during a search for other materials from the period.

Nibble marks reveal the animal was probably scavenged on after it died.

The palaeontologist who found it told yesterday how she stepped on the remains while running along the shore to join members of her team.

Dr Elsa Panciroli, Research Affiliate at National Museums Scotland, said: “It was a bit of a serendipitous discovery. It was in a boulder lying flat and I was hopping from one boulder to another on my way back along the shore.

“I was going quite fast and not really looking, but after I went over the top of this stone I thought it looked like something and went back.

“It turned out I had literally just stepped on a dinosaur. It wasn’t clear what kind of animal it was, but there was no doubt it was a dinosaur bone.

“This is a hugely significant find. Globally, Middle Jurassic fossils are rare and, until now, the only dinosaur fossils found in Scotland were on the Isle of Skye.

“This bone is 166 million years old and provides us with evidence that stegosaurs were living in Scotland at this time.”

The bone, which is just over half a metre long, was badly damaged by the action of the waves, but there was enough remaining for a team of palaeontologists to study.

The fossil was taken to a laboratory and removed from the rock. Its shape, together with the microstructure of the bone itself, was used to determine that it was part of the hind limb of

a stegosaur.

The animal would have been a predecessor of the stegosaurus, a specific species that lived in North America about 20 million years later.

The Isle of Eigg was already known for Jurassic fossils, particularly marine reptiles and fish first discovered by 19th-century geologist and writer Hugh Miller.

The research team was looking for fossils in general to help build up a picture of what life was like in Middle Jurassic Scotland.

Dr Panciroli said: “Eigg has got rocks from that time, but in 200 years of searching no-one has found a dinosaur before, so this is quite special.

“How it died and how it ended up where it did, we can only speculate, but there are signs on the bone that it’s been nibbled so something probably scavenged it.”

The discovery comes after stegosaur footprints from the same era were found at Brothers’ Point on the nearby Isle of Skye.

Dr Panciroli added: “Statistically speaking, they are almost certainly not from the same animals, but they are definitely the same kind of animal.

“Scotland looked very different then, and these herds of animals could have been walking from what is now Eigg to what is now Skye.”

The fieldwork on the Isle of Eigg was funded by the National Geographic Society. The work on the island took place with the kind permission of The Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust.

The bone is now in the collections of National Museums Scotland in Edinburgh.

Co-author Dr Steve Brusatte, of the University of Edinburgh, said: “Elsa’s discovery of this bone is really remarkable.

“Nobody, not even Hugh Miller himself, had found dinosaur bones on Eigg before.

“This fossil is additional evidence that plate-backed stegosaurs used to roam Scotland, which corroborates footprints from the Isle of Skye that we identified as being made by a stegosaur.”

The report is published in Earth and Environmental Transactions of the Royal Society of Edinburgh (EESTRSE).