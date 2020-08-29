ON May 5, in the midst of a global pandemic, a video conference between the United States and United Kingdom went live. Negotiations had commenced to secure a free trade agreement between two allies. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss pledged to move quickly to seal a deal. As we are in the late summer still under the cloud of health risks and economic stress, where do these discussions stand, and is the voice of Scotland being heard?

Negotiations have moved through three rounds, the last round closing on August 7. The negotiating and working staff teams are deep on talent, many being career civil servants and non-partisan trade diplomats. There are 300 US and UK support staff from various agencies with nearly 30 negotiating groups. In the third round alone, there were 33 sessions and 21 different workstreams. The fourth round is expected to convene in early September. Even with this accelerated pace, reaching the finish line and breaking the tape for an agreement by the end of the year is, in the words of Ambassador Lighthizer, “nearly impossible.” The UK also is stretched on other negotiating fronts including the higher priority of the EU. Even if a deal is reached, the US Congress will need to approve it, and the days in session before the end of year during a hotly contested election are limited.

The distinctive voice of Scotland in these negotiations is vital. Dr Liz Cameron, CEO of Scottish Chambers that forms 30 Chambers of Commerce across Scotland’s towns, regions and cities, is an effective promoter for Scottish business for the negotiations because she sits on the UK Strategic Trade Advisory Group. Truss has also been proactive in assembling 11 trade advisory groups across the UK to, in her words, “keep businesses closer to the negotiating table.”

Keith Anderson, CEO of Scottish Power, sits on one of the advisory groups. However, that Scottish voice needs to not only be internal to the UK. It is critical for the United States and other countries to understand the unique values and economic sectors that comprise the Scottish economy and society, and, for that matter Wales, Northern Ireland, and England. To look at the UK through too wide an aperture will prevent businesses, investors, and government policy-makers from gaining a deeper understanding of how to strategically engage and successfully partner with business and entities across sectors and regions.

Scotland is a trading nation, confidently operating on the global stage. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Trade Minister Ivan McKee have consistently emphasised this point, and the Scottish Government is investing in building export capacity through the “Export Challenge.” The number one international export country for Scotland is the United States. The latest trade data shows this figure was approximately £5.5 billion per year. Further, US and international businesses are increasingly attracted to Scotland for engagement and direct investment. Scottish Chambers of Commerce have as many as 30 trade missions to US cities each year.

When the US government understands how deep and valued the trading and cultural relationship is they will not move to impose 25 percent tariffs as they did on a range of Scottish products, including single malt whisky, cashmere, sweet biscuits, cheese, and wool items. Those tariffs are neither good economic policy nor constructive diplomatic practice for allies. As Minister McKee has said, “Scottish businesses are being hit hard by these tariffs and jobs and livelihoods are now at risk.” These tariffs have also negatively impacted on American consumers and importers. They should have never happened. With advocacy from Truss and Scottish government and industry leaders, the US has committed to lift some of the tariffs, but, unfortunately, some still remain.

The US and UK trade negotiations offer a backdrop and an opportunity for Scottish enterprise to be heard. This is happening, but it needs to go much deeper. US decision-makers and Members of Congress would be wise to encourage this direct channel of dialogue, and Scottish industry and enterprise networks prudent to proactively nurture it. Even if there is no trade agreement by the end of the year, the results of substantive briefings by Scottish enterprise leaders will reinforce an historically close relationship, spark a realisation of the many growth sectors that exist and can be forged, and heighten recognition of what makes Scotland a unique market. That approach would be beneficial to us all now and going forward.

Ian Houston has spent a long career in Washington, DC, as an international non-profit leader, and a policy advocate for diplomatic engagement and global poverty alleviation. He formerly worked in the US. Congress. He serves as a consultant and as the Ambassador for the Scottish Business Network (SBN) in Washington, DC. His views do not necessarily reflect the views of SBN.