More than 700 healthcare students and staff have now undergone essential training at the NHS Louisa Jordan.

The facility, which was created during the Covid-19 pandemic has been used as a facility to provide large scale clinical training.

The hospital continues to be used by NHS staff with Hall 5 being transformed into a dedicated skills education hub, complete with audiovisual technology, support equipment, immersive simulation pods and dedicated spaces for technical and non-technical healthcare training.

In the first six weeks, 733 people across NHS Boards, Royal Colleges and Universities have now received vital training on the site.

Plans are now in place for approximately 600 people to be trained at the Louisa Jordan each month.

Chief Executive of the NHS Louisa Jordan, Jill Young, said: “As a national resource for the NHS in Scotland, we are proud to be playing our part in ensuring that the training and education which is so important to staff and students from across the country is being provided in a safe, effective and timely manner.

“As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, large numbers of key workers and medical students were left unable to undertake essential training or complete their qualifications. This would have had a significant impact on the ability of NHSScotland to continue to provide the highest possible standard of care for patients and families as we continue to respond to the current situation.

“NHS Louisa Jordan has supported NHScotland and other learning institutions by providing a physically distant, safe venue to carry out key clinical skills and training.”