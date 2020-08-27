A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a flat fire in Aberdeen last month.

Emergency services were called to assist at the incident on Printfield Terrace in the early hours of Sunday 26 July.

HeraldScotland: The flat fire took place on Printfield Terrace in AberdeenThe flat fire took place on Printfield Terrace in Aberdeen

Residents were evacuated from the block as fire crews tackled the blaze.

Two men and a woman were taken to hospital, but nobody was injured. 

Police have now confirmed a 47-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the incident.

She is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.