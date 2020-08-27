Rural and island communities are ageing faster than city communities, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland.

The figures, published today, showed Scotland's median age - the age at which half the population is younger and the other half older - was 42 years.

Scotland is split into almost 7,000 small areas called 'data zones', used to provide statistics at a local level.

There are 6,976 data zones across the whole of Scotland nested within council areas, with the oldest data zone reaching the median age of 72 and the youngest area at 20 years.

According to the latest statistics, rural and island communities are getting older while the average age in cities drops.

READ MORE: Highest ever number of children in temporary accommodation as homelessness on the rise

94 per cent of data zones in the Outer Hebrides (Na h-Eileanan Siar) - which equates to 34 small areas - became older in terms of median age over the last decade.

In contrast, in 44 per cent of data zones in Dundee City - representing 82 small areas - became younger in terms of median age.

The data zone with the lowest median age at 20 years was Ruchill, Glasgow, which contains student accommodation for Glasgow University.

The data zone with the highest median age at 72 years was Falkirk, in areas where there are a number of developments aimed at older residents.

Overall more than half of the data zones in every council area increased in median age, reflecting the overall ageing of Scotland’s population.

READ MORE: SNP ministers drop annual 'economic case for independence'

Denise Patrick, Head of Population and Migration Statistics, said: “In the last decade, mainly rural councils, as well as those in the West of Scotland have seen a higher proportion of their areas decrease in population. Whilst during the same time cities have seen more areas increase in population.

“Many small geographical areas change in population over time. There is often many reasons for this including births and deaths, as well as migration into and from the area. Larger changes may be due to housing demolitions or new housing developments being built in the area."