PEOPLE forced to self-isolate who cannot work from home are to be given incentive payments.

The UK Government announced it was trialling the scheme in some areas to see if it would encourage more people with Covid-19 symptoms to stay at home.

However the cash - around £13 a day - has been blasted as a "slap in the face" by some politicians and a council leader described it as a "slap in the face".

The pilot project will be rolled out in Blackburn, Darwen, Pendle, and Oldham in Greater Manchester.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock defended the level of compensation, saying they were "in addition" to other benefits low earners already receive.

When it was put to him that people self-isolating would be losing their income from work, Mr Hancock said: "Only in some cases, but absolutely we acknowledge that.

“It’s set at the level of statutory sick pay in order to make sure that people don’t lose out from doing the right thing.”

As of Tuesday September 1, people in those areas on either Universal Credit or Working Tax Credit, who are required to self-isolate and are unable to work from home will benefit from the new payment scheme.

Eligible people who test positive for the virus will receive £130 for their 10-day period of self-isolation, while other members of their household, who under the current rules have to self-isolate for 14 days, will be entitled to a payment of £182.

Pendle Borough Council leader Mohammed Iqbal said the level of financial support is “not acceptable”.

The Labour councillor said: “The figures that the Government have introduced are really a slap in the face for those people who sadly test positive and there is no incentive in my opinion for those people to self-isolate.

“If you’re a manual worker who’s not able to do their job from home, normally getting paid the living wage or the minimum wage, the Government are now going to say to you we’ll pay you £4.55 an hour. Not acceptable.”

The current national living wage and national minimum wage for people aged 25 and over is £8.72 an hour.

Economists have warned the government will need to "go further" if it really intends to prevent more local lockdowns.

Karl Handscomb, Senior Economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Today’s announcement is a welcome recognition of the need to provide additional financial support to workers who are asked to self-isolate in the event of local lockdowns.

“Up to four million workers in low-income families could be entitled to this new support, with new RF analysis suggesting that a worker earning around £370 a week would have 90 per cent of lost income replaced by a combination of a higher Universal Credit payment and this new support.

“However, this is a very partial approach, with seven-in-eight workers not entitled to this help because their households do not receive benefits. Most obviously, middle and higher earners will miss out, but so too will some low-paid workers with low housing costs and no children.

“The Government will need to go further in the event of more severe lockdowns this Autumn, with a postcode-based Job Retention Scheme offering the best way forward.”

John Phillips, Acting General Secretary of the GMB union said people were being "penalised".

He said: "Ministers are penalising working people just for doing the right thing to stop the covid-19 spread.

“£100 a week is not enough to make ends meet.

"Matt Hancock has already admitted couldn’t live on statutory sick pay, so why does he expect other people to live on what is effectively the same?

“Those who are sick or forced to self-isolate should get full pay and nothing less.”